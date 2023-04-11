Olmsted County recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted county is launching their first-ever "Paint the Town Teal" campaign for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 81 percent of women and 43 percent of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime.
The county painted teal symbols and messages related to sexual assault awareness, since teal is the color for the cause.
"For a lot of people this is something that they remain silent about . . . so I think the fact survivors can see the teal paint in plain sight and see that were brining light to the issue . . . is really important for people to feel seen," said Olmsted County Violence Prevention & Volunteer Coordinator, Sarah Palmer.
About 15 businesses participated in the campaign. Businesses such as Thai Pop, Primp Boutique, and Thesis Beer Project all allowed the county to paint over their windows.
"I think its more important than ever to be having these conversations because it's really important that survivors of sexual assault receive the support the need, whether that be therapy, medical care, reproductive healthcare," said Palmer.