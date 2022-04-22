Olmsted County reaches medium transmission category as COVID-19 cases climb

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - As of Thursday, Olmsted County is in a medium COVID-19 transmission category according to the CDC, with over 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Over the last month Olmsted county has seen a jump in COVID cases as they continue to closely monitor hospitalizations, though Olmsted County Public Health says cases are under reported due to the availability of at-home testing.
Meaghan Sherden, Program Manager of the Epidemiology Surveillance and Preparedness Team for Olmsted County Public Health says there is a correlation with the case increase and the county scaling back on pandemic precautions.
Public Health says Olmsted County is at almost double the cases from this time last year.
“We're not necessarily comparing apples to apples here, when we're looking at all the different mitigation efforts that were in place this time last year, compared to the absence of them this time around,” she explains.
Health officials are anticipating a sustained or slight increase within the next week.
“I hope that we'll start to get there, but I also think this is a time where people need to potentially start to assess for them personally what they want to do from a preventative measure,” Sherden adds.
Olmsted County Public Health is encouraging anyone eligible to get vaccinated to prevent severe illnesses and hospitalizations.
Of those who are eligible 59% are up to date with their vaccines.