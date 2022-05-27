Olmsted County Public Health using certain metrics to determine Covid-19 cases

ROCHESTER, Minn.- According to the CDC Olmsted County is listed as high transmission for Covid-19.
The situation is improving. Over the last seven days the numbers are down about 22 percent.
According to Olmsted County Public Health, three factors are putting the county into the high category.
The county's case rate stands at about 313 per 100,000 people.
New hospital admissions are at a rate of over 13 per 100,000 people.
And three percent of inpatient beds are in use by Covid patients.
Although the numbers are down, it's still concerning for parents including Taylor Debrowski.
"I'm always concerned. My daughter is at risk. She is vaccinated but we do the best we can as far as eliminating ourselves, exposing ourselves, and stuff like that."
For other parents including Tony Magonia, the transmission rates aren't getting in the way of his Memorial Day Weekend plans.
"It's not stopping us from getting out and enjoying the time out here. We're taking normal precautions like washing our hands, those type of things but nothing out of the ordinary."
To reduce impacts Olmsted County Public Health is recommending people still wear masks indoors, get vaccinated if they haven't yet and get tested if they have symptoms.