Olmsted County Public Health transitioning back to normal operations as COVID transmission declines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the last two years, health care workers have been focused on responding to the pandemic.
Olmsted County Public Health is scaling back on its response to COVID-19.
OCPH associate director, Denise Daniels says throughout the pandemic they have continually monitored cases and hospitalizations in Olmsted County.
As transmission has gone down, so has the need for much of that initial response.
The CDC ranks Olmsted County at a medium transmission level, allowing OCPH employees to get back to more normal operations.
Daniels says a lot of preventative work had to be put on hold to respond to the virus, putting much of the focus on contact tracing, testing, and numerous vaccine clinics.
“Our staff are now able to get back to new baby visits, family home visits, regular immunization clinics - some of the other activities that we were only able to get kind of at a skeletal level,” she explains.
Daniels says they will remain vigilant as new variants may arise.
“If you recall at the end of last summer/early fall, we were also at this point, and then delta came along, unfortunately new variants will arise and we just have to be ready based on what the virus presents.”
Olmsted County's normal immunization clinic has taken responsibility for anyone who is in need of COVID -19 vaccine or booster. They will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the county.
Olmsted County reports close to 80% of residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.