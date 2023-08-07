Olmsted County Public Health to host walk-in vaccine clinics

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s that time of year again, where parents have vaccines to schedule for their kids as well as shop for school supplies. Olmsted County Public Health is hosting walk-in vaccine clinics to help students get those required vaccines for school.
The walk-in clinics are available to everyone regardless of if they have insurance.
Olmsted County Public Health nurse Jodi Johannessen says, “It is very important for them to get vaccinated prior to starting school. One, immunizations just help prevent diseases in general and by becomming vaccinated it just adds that shield, that layer of protection for our children.”
The walk-in vaccine clinics are taking place at 2100 Campus Dr SE, Rochester, MN. Clinic days are August 8th, 23rd, and September 5th from 8:30 AM to 4 PM.