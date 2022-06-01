Olmsted County public health gets $388,000 state grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is giving $388,000 to Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS).
County officials say the money will help with planning, data analysis, and epidemiology and allow them to share more information on a regional level.
"This grant will help us further our mission of protecting and promoting the health of all people in Olmsted County," says OCPHS Director Denise Daniels. "Strengthening data systems regionally will provide better surveillance of emerging issues while also allowing the opportunity to collaborate with regional partners."
OCPHS will be able to look at data from other counties and compare it to local information to discern to what level a disease outbreak or other threat is an issue.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that living outside one county doesn't mean you won't be affected by what is happening in a neighboring jurisdiction," says Daniels. "Additional information and data at a regional level will help us make better data-driven decisions."
OCPHS plans to identify pilot projects to build out its data and epidemiology capabilities by late September. Rollout of the pilot projects should occur by the end of the year.