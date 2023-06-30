Olmsted County prepares funding pitch for a new homeless shelter to Minnesota legislature

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County says the area's homeless population has been growing the past few years. To counter the continuing growth, the county is requesting $10 million for a new homeless shelter.
Olmsted County is hoping to expand the Rochester's Community Warming Center since the facility is turning away about three people every night. The expansion will likely be another warming center located in the downtown area that is larger than one located on 4th Street. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the county is aiming for the new location to include a youth shelter, single bed rooms, and transitional housing for families.
"There's a lot of pathways into homelessness and the long term solution is really helping people prevent homelessness, or if it happens, make it brief, rare and one time," said Olmsted County Commissioner, Sheila Kiscaden.
According to the Homeless Management Information System, about 170 people experience homelessness every day in Olmsted County.