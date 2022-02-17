Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission advances a proposed housing development

ORONOCO, Minn.-The Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission approved a land designation amendment and a general development plan for a proposed housing project.
E and K Boelter Trust is looking to build 29 single family homes on 79 acres of land between 18th Ave. NW and 11 Ave. NW.
The land amendment will now list the property as suburban area development.
Neighbors at the public hearing said they do not approve of the development because of traffic issues in the area.
"That traffic density or that traffic increase is going to be significant and it is going to happen quickly and the speed limit on 75 street is 60 miles per hour. Routinely, people pass in turning lanes there. I mean it is a nightmare at that intersection. it is just not safe," one neighbor said.
MNDOT said it plans on creating a roundabout near the proposed property in 2026.
The GDP and land amendment will now move onto the Oronoco Township Board.