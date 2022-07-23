Olmsted County Parks and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency participating in Get the Lead Put Program

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
496 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 GRUNDY                HAMILTON
HARDIN                MARSHALL              STORY
TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               CRAWFORD
GREENE                SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALGONA, ALLISON, AMES,
APLINGTON, BELMOND, BOONE, BRITT, CARROLL, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION,
CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DENISON, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART,
EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, FONDA,
FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE,
GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA,
LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, PARKERSBURG,
POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY,
SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, AND WELLSBURG.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  80%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Olmsted County Parks and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency participating in Get the Lead Put Program

  • Updated
  • 0

Oronoco, Minn.- With lead tackle being dangerous for wildlife - Olmsted county Parks teamed up with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently for its get the lead out program.

On Saturday, Olmsted County Parks came to Lake Zumbro offering fishers lead free tackle and tell them more about the program.

According to Minnesota Pollution Agency it only takes one lead sinker to kill a loon. Olmsted County Parks is taking initiative to prevent the species from dying. 

"Birds are very susceptible to lead poisoning. If you think about our water birds even our eagles that are eating alot of fish, they spend alot of time in the water where we do a lot of fishing," says naturalist Megan Long. "You  will loose sinkers or tackle something like that and alot of times our wildlife will get a hold of that and sometimes end up dying from it."

some of the birds that lead tackle can kill include ducks and raptors. lead tackle can be weights, hooks, or attachments that entice fish.

"Anything that we can do even if its small steps really helps our wildlife.  Something that might seem really simple as changing out your lead tackle that you have can really make a big impact and help the wildlife around us," explains Long.

In case you couldn't make it out to Lake Zumbro on Saturday you can drop off your tackle at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo and  Chester Woods Park. The tackle will be collected from now until September.

