Olmsted County Parks and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency participating in Get the Lead Out Program

Oronoco, Minn.- With lead tackle being dangerous for wildlife - Olmsted county Parks teamed up with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently for its get the lead out program.
On Saturday, Olmsted County Parks came to Lake Zumbro offering fishers lead free tackle and tell them more about the program.
According to Minnesota Pollution Agency it only takes one lead sinker to kill a loon. Olmsted County Parks is taking initiative to prevent the species from dying.
"Birds are very susceptible to lead poisoning. If you think about our water birds even our eagles that are eating alot of fish, they spend alot of time in the water where we do a lot of fishing," says naturalist Megan Long. "You will loose sinkers or tackle something like that and alot of times our wildlife will get a hold of that and sometimes end up dying from it."
some of the birds that lead tackle can kill include ducks and raptors. lead tackle can be weights, hooks, or attachments that entice fish.
"Anything that we can do even if its small steps really helps our wildlife. Something that might seem really simple as changing out your lead tackle that you have can really make a big impact and help the wildlife around us," explains Long.
In case you couldn't make it out to Lake Zumbro on Saturday you can drop off your tackle at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo and Chester Woods Park. The tackle will be collected from now until September.