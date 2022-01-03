Olmsted County outlines 2022 priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County is looking ahead to an agenda packed year.
Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said the first few months will focus primarily on the fight against COVID-19, which includes the hiring of a new public health director.
Welsch said the county will also have to decide how to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds this spring.
"The board needs to figure out how it wants to invest the rest of the ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act, that is the money that came from the federal government. We received 31 million and the board has allocated about 19 of it, 19 million, so there is still elevenish and a wind change to allocate and they will be taking that up in the spring," Welsch said.
