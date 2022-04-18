Olmsted County moving forward with more Mayowood Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Senior citizens will soon have more affordable housing options in The Med City.
Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is moving forward with phase two of Mayowood Apartments. The new phase is slated to have 26 units for seniors living off of social security.
According to Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority David Dunn, They're hoping to get funding from the state later this year. A study found that seniors were one of the groups in most need of affordable housing in Rochester.
"Having a place to call home is probably something most of us take for granted but when you don't have that it's everything in your life," explains Dunn. " It drives everything from the moment you get up in the morning to the moment you go to bed and so the work we do to provide people with the place to call home is really that basis for everything else people can do to thrive."
Dunn also tells KIMT News 3 many of those seniors are living entirely off social security and finding a place to live with a small fixed income is extremely difficult.
If the county receives the funding, construction on the apartments will start in fall 2023. Dunn is estimating the project to cost $11-$12 million.