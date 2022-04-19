Olmsted County moves forward with plans to address need for more affordable housing for seniors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority are looking into housing needs in the community over the next decade.
Tuesday HRA board members met to discuss the plan for a new apartment complex.
In their meeting, the county decided to move forward with the planning process for a new building to address the need for more affordable housing.
Mayowood II intended to serve low income seniors who live on 30-50% of the area median income.
Housing Director David Dunn says they are working with city partners and the Rochester area housing coalition to make decisions on sizing, the number of units, and amenities.
“What we're trying to do with Mayowood II is really serve those seniors who maybe their only income is social security, struggling significantly to pay rent and make ends need, so provide them with that housing stability so they can have a plan to live and thrive,” he explains.
This is a project requiring state funding. Dunn says they are still in the early phase of planning.
“These projects literally take years to create. So we are moving forward working with the county and HRA board to put in an application and hopeful that we are funded so that we can see our efforts through and create housing,” Dunn adds.
The plan is to submit an application for funding in July.
If funds are granted - the county plans to break ground on the new building in October of 2023 - with a proposed opening in October of 2024.