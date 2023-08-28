Olmsted County looking for public input on upcoming transportation projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is wanting the public's feedback for its Transportation Improvement Program's list of transportation projects of 2024-2027.
The Transportation Improvement Program offers a summarized list of transportation projects occurring over the four-year time frame. These construction projects must run through this program to receive state funding needed to execute the project.
Over $370 million is being spent on over 50 construction projects throughout the county. These projects include bikeway improvements, additions to Rochester’s transit system, and reconstruction Interstate 90 interchanges. The county’s Principal Transportation Planner tells KIMT News 3 that feedback from the public helps government agencies like the Minnesota Department of Transportation make adjustments before construction starts.
"The public usually only cares about when they show up construction projects and that's the benefit of this document and benefit of what NPO does for Rochester. Its to get that word out so everyone knows in the future what money is going to be spent on," said Jarrett Hubbard.
The county is hosting in-person and virtual open houses in September.
Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm
Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 11:30 to 1:30 pm.
In-person Open House
Olmsted County Planning Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Conference Room A, Rochester, MN 55904.
Wednesday, September 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm
Click here to share input with the county.