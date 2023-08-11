Olmsted County jury finds couple not guilty of sexual assault

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE HOWARD WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN CLARK IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CRAWFORD RICHLAND VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.