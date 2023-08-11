Olmsted County jury finds couple not guilty of sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A couple accused of sexually assaulting a female victim has been found not guilty.
A jury has acquitted Brian Russell Bird, 48 of LeRoy, and Kendra Ann Gusa, 21 of Winona of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Gusa was accused of aiding and abetting Bird in his crimes.
They were both arrested in September 2022. Law enforcement accused them of taking a female victim to a hotel room in July 2021, not letting her leave, and then Bird sexually assaulting the victim.
Their trial began Monday in Olmsted County District Court.