Olmsted County joins pilot program to stop catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program.
The program places a special label on catalytic converters that transfers etchings of the label's unique number onto the metal once the vehicle is started. The etching makes it possible for law enforcement to trace a recovered convertor back to a specific vehicle if it's stolen. State officials say Minnesota has one of the highest theft rates of catalytic converters in the nation.
Currently, the vehicles most at-risk for catalytic converter theft are:
Chevrolet Express Honda Element Mitsubishi Eclipse
Ford Econoline Honda Odyssey Mitsubishi Lancer
Ford F250 Hyundai Santa Fe Mitsubishi Outlander
Honda Accord Hyundai Tucson Toyota Prius
Honda CRV Kia Sportage Toyota Tundra
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says to obtain a kit:
1. Request a FREE kit at james.schueller@olmstedcounty.gov or simply come to the Government Center (101 4th St SE) during normal business hours to pick up your kit at the 2nd floor Sheriff’s Office Civil Warrants window.
2. You will need your vehicle's VIN number and Minnesota license plate number to register the kit! Have these handy when you start the registration process.
3. Register your kit online by visiting www.theisr.org and following the registration instructions included in your kit. This can be more easily accomplished if you have a smartphone and bar code scanner, again following the registration instructions included in your kit. It is important to complete registration before applying the kit.
4. If you’re able, you can mark your catalytic converter yourself through a simple process or contact your local dealer/mechanic/body shop about scheduling a time to have your unique code marked on your catalytic converter.
Universal Marine and RV in Rochester has volunteered their time and services to install these kits for those who are unable to do so themselves.