Olmsted County is preparing for possible flooding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Emergency Preparedness and Management team is readying for potential flooding in the area.
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association reported major flood warnings along the Mississippi River. The association says this could be the worst levels of flooding Minnesota has seen in 20 years.
Olmsted County is working closely with the National Weather Service. The team is monitoring the weather forecast in case a weather system of rain hits the county.
"We obviously always watch and the weather is a big piece of what we do for emergency management, looking for the forecasting for rain. Any significant rainfall of course there is always a threat for flooding with significant rainfall,” said Director of Emergency Preparedness & Management, Jonathan Jacobson.
The county is recommending residents to create a communication plan with family and friends, locate different driving routes, have an emergency kit, and store food and water.