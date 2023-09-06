Olmsted County is highlighting available resources to prevent suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is trying to spread the message that suicide is preventable.
“As we mark Suicide Prevention Month, Olmsted County stands united in its dedication to hope, healing, and resilience within our community,” says Olmsted County Adult Mental Health Program Coordinator Laura Sutherland. “We have several resources and compassionate support networks working collaboratively to prevent suicide and promote mental health.”
County officials say they want to create an environment where those struggling feel heard, understood, and supported.
“Suicide Prevention Month serves as a reminder that each life holds immense value,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright. “Our goal is to build a resilient community where people can connect with each other, lean on one another for support, and easily access mental health resources when needed.”
There are several resources in Olmsted County to to help individuals manage their mental health and prevent suicide:
· Call or text 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline. This resource provides free and confidential 24/7 support for people in distress as well as prevention assistance and crisis resources.
· Southeast Regional Crisis Center, located in Rochester, is a 24/7 walk-in mental health facility designed specifically for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
· The Olmsted County Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach Team helps eliminate disparities for publicly delivered Community Corrections services. The team also provides the community with outreach and education on mental health and substance abuse services.
· The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Minnesota Chapter offers resources for individuals in crisis, support groups, and peer support.
· Wellness in the Woods offers a “warm line” for those not in crisis but needing a safe and free way to receive confidential and anonymous one on one peer support.
Olmsted County has also produced a video about the importance of spreading the message that suicide is preventable.