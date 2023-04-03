Olmsted County is celebrating National Public Health Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This is National Public Health Week and the theme for 2023 is Centering and Celebrating Culture in Health.
"With this year's theme, we are recognizing the importance of cultural diversity in shaping public health," says Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) Director Denise Daniels. "Being part of our community fosters cultural connections which supports our health and quality of life."
OCPHS says it wants everyone to know they can make their communities healthier, safer, and stronger when we support and stay engaged with one another
"This National Public Health Week, we look at how our cultural connection affects our health, well-being, and the public health system that cares for us," says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright.
OCPHS employees implement programs for preventable risk factors such as physical inactivity, poor nutrition, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol use – as these are leading causes of chronic disease.