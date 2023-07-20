Olmsted County investing in affordable housing options with COVID funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is increasing funding for affordable housing development programs to help low-income families and the homeless find a home.
Over the past decade, Olmsted county tells us the demand for affordable housing grew significantly larger than the county’s housing supply.
In order to increase the supply, the affordable housing program is focusing on collaborating with builders and housing lenders. This partnership allows for the county to see what these groups need financially to build housing options.
Olmsted County says affordable housing is consistently a top concern in its resident survey.
"We are always looking to try to make sure everyone has a place to call home and that's really what were trying to do and that requires us to make investments in various places in the communities," said Dave Dunn, Housing Director of Olmsted County.
Dunn also believes the county needs to focus on the whole housing spectrum from homeless shelters to high-end housing.
"We really need a strong continuum across the board so everything from shelters to affordable rental housing to market rate housing to really even high end housing we need as well so we really need to have those choices as we try to be a thriving community," said Dunn.