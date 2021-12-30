Olmsted County inmate charged with attacking deputy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County jail inmate is accused of assaulting another prisoner and a detention deputy.
Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32 of Rochester, is now facing a count of fourth-degree assault on a correctional employee. Jail staff says Martin was seen hitting another inmate with a food tray. A 70-year-old deputy tried to stop him and Martin allegedly punched the deputy in the head. A second deputy then took Martin to the ground and handcuffed him.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the 70-year-old deputy went to the ER to get checked out for scratches and a stiff shoulder and neck.
Investigators say the inmate attacked first has declined to press charges.
Jail records say Martin was being held on multiple charges of assault.