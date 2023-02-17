Olmsted County in talks to accept some Ramsey County detainees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ramsey County Adult Detention Center is requesting Olmsted County's help to take in some of its detainees following an order by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for Ramsey County to reduce its jail capacity.
Detention centers across the state are suffering from overcrowding and short-staffing, but Olmsted County has managed to avoid a lot of these challenges.
Due to safety concerns that have arisen as Twin Cities jails begin to reach high capacity for inmates while the number of corrections officers available dwindles, Olmsted County is open to helping Ramsey County in its effort to mitigate this issue.
The Olmsted County Adult Detention Center would accept female inmates that do not require frequent court dates. This would help both correctional facilities overcome potential challenges based on the distance between Rochester and St. Paul.
Olmsted County would agree to admit these inmates on the basis that Ramsey County would cover the costs of transportation, food, health care, and other expenses that would result from the additional detainees.
"There's an arrangement between sheriffs and how much the daily fee would be, so that would be part of it so they would know how much it is going to cost them," said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson of Olmsted County.
"On top of that of course is just the transportation, because we're not offering to go pick people up, and we're not offering to go drop them off either," Sheriff Torgerson said. "They would have to manage that, just like we would."
No formal contract or agreement has been made yet, but Olmsted County has expressed support of taking in some of Ramsey County's inmates in recognition of the struggles being faced currently.