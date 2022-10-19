Olmsted County HRA approves plan to spend $795,00 dollars annually to combat homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRA) agreed to a plan to use state funding dollars for programs that combat homelessness across the county.
Mary O'Neil, the program manager for housing in the county, said $795,000 dollars will be used next year.
The money will be used to fund rental and emergency assistance programs, as well as the hiring of two social workers that will coordinate with schools across the county.
Rochester Public Schools said there around 400 students experiencing homelessness, according to O'Neil.
One measure that has yet to be approved is the creation of a multi family building for families struggling, according to O'Neil.
"I think it is a matter of really just searching and finding that right property that is going to fit for this purpose. If families have rental assistance available to them that does make housing more affordable for them, which is why we incorporated rental assistance into this program. So, that definitely helps. There are some tools we can use but definitely the housing market right now is a challenge for everyone," O' Neil said.
O'Neil said the social workers should be starting in Jan. of 2023.