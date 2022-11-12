Olmsted County hosts annual Veteran's Day weekend hunt

EYOTA, Minn. - The Olmsted County Parks Department is hosting its annual Disabled American Veterans deer hunt through this weekend in honor of Veteran's Day.
Each year, the park is closed to the public during this weekend and thirty hunting locations are made available for the event, each with their own deer blind.
Disabled American Veterans from all across the Midwest meet together at Chester Woods Park in Eyota to go shotgun hunting for deer.
The event includes everything from hunting and harvesting deer out in the field to skinning and dressing them back at the park office shop bay.
Friends and family are welcome to join in the fun, and the efforts of Olmsted County and volunteers in organizing this event each year goes noticed by those who attend.
"They do such a beautiful job of putting this thing together. They take us out, put us in blinds every day, they put us up in hotels if you need," said United States veteran and avid hunter Todd Bergland.
"Everybody has a disability from serving our country," Bergland said in regard to those hunting at his side. "We're very privileged to be able to come here and meet new people every year."
