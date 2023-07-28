Olmsted County Government Center finishes renovations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Government Center has completed renovations to its fourth and fifth floors to make space for a new courtroom.
The new felony courtroom will help increase the number of trials being run at a time. This is to keep up with a reported increase in case filings in the county.
The county has also added more spaces for the jury. This includes an assembly room and a new deliberation room.
Alex Schrader, the county's capital project supervisor, tells me these new additions will improve the workflow of the jury.
"The jury assembly room is a space that helps the functionality and the efficiency of the jury selection process," she said. "I think it makes it a lot more clear and an easier experience for the potential jurors as well when they're able to all be stationed in one place and get their orientation."
Court administration was also moved to make room for the new jury spaces. They now share a space with community corrections on the newly remodeled fourth floor.
Overall, the renovations covered 31,000 square feet and cost around $4.8 million.
he county plans to build a high-volume courtroom in the future. It's part of a vision of a justice tower for the government center.