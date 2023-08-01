Olmsted County gets national award for study on race and health

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The National Association of Counties (NACo) is honoring Olmsted County for its joint study on race and racism as a public health issue.
Olmsted County says it was one of only two Minnesota counties to pass a resolution directing work on this issue. Passed in 2020, the resolution directed the Public Health Services Advisory Board and the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission to jointly study and investigate racial disparities that result from systemic racism as a public health issue. The joint study project spanned two years and included collaboration with staff, community partners, and residents.
“Nine community volunteers supported by two county employees worked tirelessly, during a pandemic, to review and identify opportunities within the scope of Olmsted County operations,” says Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee. “This led to a final report, with 42 action-oriented recommendations accepted by the board of commissioners in October 2022. The board further directed staff to evaluate each recommendation, including an inventory of existing or planned work, and bring specific actions forward for approval and implementation.”
“The method used by the board of commissioners was a novel approach, asking two advisory groups to do an internal review and report back on findings and recommendations related to county government operations and partnerships,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright. “We are grateful to receive a 2023 NACo Achievement Award which celebrates the tremendous efforts of everyone involved in this initiative.”
More details about Olmsted County’s Racial Equity Initiative (previously known as the joint study on race and racism as a public health issue) is available at www.olmstedcounty.gov.
“Research shows centuries of racism in America have had a negative impact on communities of color. It impacts all parts of a person's life, including their physical and mental health and economic well-being. It creates inequities in access to social and economic benefits like housing, education, wealth, and employment,” says Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels. “These conditions – often referred to as social determinants of health – are key drivers of health inequities within communities of color, placing those within these populations at greater risk for poor health outcomes.”
Details about NACo’s Achievement Awards are available on the NACo website.