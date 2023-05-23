Olmsted County gets $23 million in state funding for three major projects

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Olmsted County gets $23 million in state funding for three major projects

  • 0
Olmsted County launching new program to promote affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Legislature has approved $23 million for three major projects in Olmsted County.

“This is very exciting news for Olmsted County,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright.  “We have been working to secure funding for these much-needed initiatives for some time. We are thrilled the Minnesota legislature saw the value in these three projects and how they will benefit Southeast Minnesota. We would also like to thank our local lawmakers for their continued advocacy for these projects.”

$10 million is going toward a materials recovery facility (MRF).  The objectives of the MRF are to remove recyclable and noncombustible materials from the waste stream to increase recycling and delay the need for expansion of the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF).  The new 30,000-square-foot MRF will be located on the south side of the OWEF which currently accepts waste from Olmsted and Dodge counties. The total cost of the project is $32.5 million.

$8 million will be for an exhibition center at Graham Park that is intended to replace some of the animal agriculture buildings and become the primary flat floor event venue at Graham Park.  Olmsted County says the number of events of all kinds at Graham Park has been steadily increasing over the past few years and a new exhibition center will accommodate a wide variety of community events, ethnic, cultural celebrations and festivals, and entertainment and leisure activities to further support the increased demand.

$5 million is going toward an interchange at the intersection of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 44 and Trunk Highway (TH) 14.  Infrastructure elements include four bridge structures, retaining walls, pavement, lighting, and active transportation facilities. The county says constructing this interchange and the associated flyover structure at 7th Street NW will address three main goals:

·         Safety: A skewed geometric angle, high traffic volumes traveling at 65 MPH, and a rail crossing contribute to the safety concerns and complexity of this intersection. Crashes at the intersection averaged 10-13 per year and there was a fatality in 2020. MnDOT recently closed the median of the intersection due to these safety concerns. While the TH 14 median closure improves safety at the CSAH 44 location, it has increased concerns at other locations along the highway and on the local system – the closure is not a long-term solution. The proposed interchange at CSAH 44 and TH14 will remove two at-grade intersections, eliminate 64 conflict points, and will provide urgently needed safety improvements for this portion of the TH 14 corridor.   

·         Mobility: The interchange will improve the regional corridor for commuters into Rochester, as well as a regional freight route, and provide safe access to existing commercial and residential development.

·         Capacity/growth: Due to its location within the Rochester future urban growth boundary, the interchange will provide access for future growth and economic development. Additionally, the interchange is identified as a need in the Long-Range Transportation Plan of the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments.

Construction of this interchange is expected to cost $55 million.

Olmsted County says it does not know when the $23 million in state funding will arrive.

“Our work here is not done,” says County Administrator Heidi Welsch.  “We will continue working diligently to move these projects forward, secure additional funds, and turn these plans into reality.”

Tags

Recommended for you