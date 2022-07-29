Olmsted County Free Fair favorite, draft horse show is on Friday through Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The draft horse show is an Olmsted County Free Fair favorite.
The Apenhorst family hitch runs the draft show, traveling to county fairs in southeast Minnesota and Iowa for over 40 years.
Friday afternoon the ladies team was followed by the junior and senior youth showing in teams.
At 6 p-m, the hitch classes began with the mare team, geldings, and four horse and six horse hitches.
Jackie Apenhorst says she loves getting to do this every year with her family.
“The horses are a big part of it -they are huge, but they are gentle giants, and they're so fun and easy to work with - even some of the young ones, they're a little bit of a challenge, but it's definitely a plus when you get to see their progress.”
The horses are judged on everything from walking, trotting, lining up, backing up - all the way to their appearance and presentation.
After all this showing and competing, Apenhorst says they feed them, give them water and a bath - and bed time before doing it all again tomorrow.
“So if you're interested in the draft horse industry, come check it out, be involved, if you want your own, go ahead - it's a lot of fun, it's a lot of money as well but it definitely is worth it,” she says.
Saturday the same classes will be starting at 9-am.