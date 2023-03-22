Olmsted County flavored tobacco law change discussions set aside for future meeting

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will wait to further discuss new laws surrounding flavored tobacco at this time.
The Board has been in talks about possibly changing the laws for flavored tobacco product sales within Olmsted County.
New changes to Minnesota state laws would require the county to increase penalties for retailers that are found selling flavored tobacco products to minors.
Some cities like Edina and Bloomington have completely banned the sale of these products, while cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul heavily restrict them by only permitting their sale at stores with age-restrictions.
"90% of the youth that vape use flavored tobacco [products]," said Gregg Wright, Olmsted County Board Commissioner, third district.
"According to Olmsted County Public Health, 81% of the youth who try nicotine for the first time try it with a flavor. If we're talking about 'is flavored tobacco associated with youth using nicotine?' - I think the statistics are probably yes," Commissioner Wright shared.
A plan for setting a timeline to inform license holders of possible changes and developing a time period for public feedback has been put on hold until commissioners revisit the topic during a future meeting.
"We're waiting for information coming from Public Health, we're waiting for the recommendation from the Public Health Services Advisory Committee," Wright said.