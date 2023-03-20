Olmsted County, Family Service Rochester expand "Guiding Partners to Solutions" program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County and Family Service Rochester's "Guiding Partners to Solutions" outreach program is expanding to a handful of new locations Tuesday.
The program serves to bridge gaps that make it difficult for community members to connect with social workers.
Services are only available at 2117 Campus Drive, over the phone, or online - but that's about to change.
The program consists of a team of two social workers that help community members who are facing hardship in accessing vital resources and services - including housing, food, financial aid, health care, energy assistance, and programs for substance abuse.
GPS social workers accomplish this by offering guidance in how to apply for benefits, as well as how to use them.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Family Service Rochester program coordinator Justin Breaker, who feels it will help reach a broader scale of the population by offering services at more locations.
"With this new initiative of being more available in the communities at these different locations, we're hoping to be able to reach more people that need different support and services within the community," Breaker said.
Olmsted County program coordinator Mary Eichten shares that the community will be able to benefit even more from these services as well, citing that these social workers are well-equipped to help whomever they can.
"These GPS social workers are masterminds of not only county resources but also community resources, and how to weave those together," Eichten said.
"The idea is that they will be consistent, and community members know that they will be there ready when folks show up - and that they can be trusted and reliable," Eichten said.
If these are resources that you or someone you know could benefit from - here is a rundown of the schedule for each location.
- Tuesdays, 8 am to 10 am
- Location: Riverside Central Elementary School, 506 5th Ave. SE
- NOTE: This is only open to families with children at Riverside Central. This is not open to the public.
- Tuesdays, 3 pm to 5 pm
- Location: The Hylands apartment community, 2800 Charles Ct. NW
- Thursdays, 11:30 am to 1 p.m.
- Location: The Salvation Army Social Services Center, 115 First Avenue NE
- Thursdays, 1:30 pm to 5 p.m.
- Location: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE