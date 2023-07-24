Olmsted County Fair starts today

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Fair started Monday at noon with vendors opening their doors and finishing last minute set-ups.
There will be a lot going on at the fair this year with vendors, a carnival and music events in the evening. One vendor says they are excited for the fair this year.
Longtime Olmsted County Fair goer and Berry Blends owner Becky Monty says, “Absolutely, there's a lot of stuff to be seen and to do. Great vendors, great weather we're excited.”
With lots to do, more people should be trickling in to enjoy the festivities at the fair this week.