Olmsted County Fair comes with a few changes this year

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Fair is less than two weeks away, and the Fair Board has made a few changes to the fair this year.
The original grandstand at the fair is still closed down after failing inspection back in May. The Olmsted County Fair Board got creative with the set-up for the fair this year by providing temporary grandstand seating in a new location for the fieldstand events.
Olmsted County Fair Board member Brandon Helgeson says, "I think just kinda the layout in general, obviously things have changed the past couple years with new parking lots and obviously there's a brand new sitting area right out here that we have outside what will be the beer garden for the year. So there are some changes on the grounds that are worth seeing and then like I said, I think the quality and the amount of entertainment that we have offering right on food row right where everything kinda happens I think that's definitely worth coming down to check out.”
Familiar events such as the carnival and the demolition derby will be at the fair again this year. The fair board hopes to provide visitors with another great year despite changes.
Helgeson says, "A memory from a previous year, trying to think of what would one of my favorites might be. I remember I talked to a family that was walking out of the carnival and I just asked them how their experience was, were they having fun, talked to their kids and the daughter as she's walking away after they got done talking to me she's like 'This was the best day ever' so to hear something like that from somebody, it's always good to hear."
For the events for this year's Olmsted County Fair head to the fair website.