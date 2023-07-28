Olmsted County Fair brings back bull riding competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 26 riders competed at the Great Frontier Bull Riding competition Friday night at the Olmsted County Fair.
The competition is sanctioned by the National Federation of Professional Bullriders and is the 33rd stop of the league's national tour of competitions. Bull riders competed tonight to build their resume to hopefully earn a spot at this year's national championship.
Kyle Olson, a bull fighter with twenty years of experience, says the job is physically demanding. He also says the moments before being unleashed with the bull is filled with adrenaline.
"It's definitely a lot of intensity you feel and it just gets to be so much fun," said Olson.
The sense of community built amongst the riders is one of Olson's favorite aspects of the job.
"The people you meet along the way, they almost become closer than your real family, so its a lot of comradery," said Olson.
The seats were completely filled with fans ready to watch the riders hang on for their lives.
"I like the bull riding jus to see how long they can stay on and it just gives me such happy memories," said bull riding fan, Angela Goetting.