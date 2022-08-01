Olmsted County Fair board sees another great year at the fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After a week of thrills and fun, the Olmsted County Fair wrapped up this weekend. According to president Scott Schneider this was one of the better years for the fair.
Schneider says more security this year from the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office eliminated the fighting between juveniles.
He also says employing the juveniles responsible for causing the disruptions got rid of most of the fighting. Schneider and the fair board worked together with the CERT team to make that happen.
"What we're really part of is the outreach we did for the underprivileged youth to get them involved, use the CERT team, and they helped us get a lot of these kids involved. Some of these people its the first job they ever had and they were being parking attendants this year for us and they worked hard, did great, and they're going to feel good about themselves," says Schneider.
Schneider believes another reason for the fair's success this year has to do with the different food vendors and more rides.