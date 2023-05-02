 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

Olmsted County ends public health emergency over COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Disease 2019

Courtesy: www.cdc.gov

 CDC

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than three years after it began, the COVID-19 public health emergency is officially over in Olmsted County.

The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to repeal the emergency declaration and county health services will now focus on balancing prevention and living with COVID-19 in the community.

“Conditions in Olmsted County and across the state of Minnesota have significantly improved,” says Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) Director Denise Daniels.  “COVID-19 has become a part of our lives, and we will continue focusing on monitoring the virus and promoting vaccinations.”

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at OCPHS’ 2100 Campus Drive location in Rochester and residents may continue monitoring community levels of COVID-19 in Olmsted County using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 county check. Wastewater data is also available for the City of Rochester to view pathogen trends, including COVID-19.

“I am proud of all our employees’ work in response to the pandemic efforts the past three years,” says Daniels.  “They demonstrated flexibility and determination as we navigated a difficult time in our history.”

OCPHS also says masks are no longer required in areas where direct client care is delivered. However, if a client requests a provider wear a mask, OCPHS will support that accommodation.

“Through the tireless efforts of our public health employees, we have navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic and are now focusing on prevention and well-being,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright.  “We remain committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.”

Tags

Recommended for you