Olmsted County ends public health emergency over COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than three years after it began, the COVID-19 public health emergency is officially over in Olmsted County.
The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to repeal the emergency declaration and county health services will now focus on balancing prevention and living with COVID-19 in the community.
“Conditions in Olmsted County and across the state of Minnesota have significantly improved,” says Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) Director Denise Daniels. “COVID-19 has become a part of our lives, and we will continue focusing on monitoring the virus and promoting vaccinations.”
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at OCPHS’ 2100 Campus Drive location in Rochester and residents may continue monitoring community levels of COVID-19 in Olmsted County using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 county check. Wastewater data is also available for the City of Rochester to view pathogen trends, including COVID-19.
“I am proud of all our employees’ work in response to the pandemic efforts the past three years,” says Daniels. “They demonstrated flexibility and determination as we navigated a difficult time in our history.”
OCPHS also says masks are no longer required in areas where direct client care is delivered. However, if a client requests a provider wear a mask, OCPHS will support that accommodation.
“Through the tireless efforts of our public health employees, we have navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic and are now focusing on prevention and well-being,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright. “We remain committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.”