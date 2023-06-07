Olmsted County drug charges dropped against California woman after husband takes blame

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges are dropped against a wife after her husband takes the blame for bringing pounds of cocaine into Olmsted County.
Jorge Arreola, 46 of Colton, California, was sentenced to five years and five months in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree sale of drugs.
Arreola and his wife, Noemi Cervantes, 36 of Colton, CA, were pulled over by the Minnesota State Patrol on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County on January 31. A state trooper said the couple was driving around 3:45 am with no front license plate, a nearly opaque window tint, and crossing the fog line. Investigators say a search of their vehicle found over eight pounds of cocaine hidden inside a false dash compartment.
Both Arreola and Cervantes were charged but the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says charges against Cervantes have been dropped because Arreola admitted to being the “sole criminal actor” in this incident.