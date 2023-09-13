Olmsted County driver involved in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday.
It happened just after 12:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 74 and Winona County Road 22. The Minnesota State Patrol says Sandra Kay Bauter, 76 of Stewartville, was southbound and Susan Carol Benedett, 78 of Altura, was heading east when they crashed.
Benedett suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Bauter was not hurt.
The St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident.