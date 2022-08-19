Olmsted County donating $90,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Being able to afford food is a common concern these days for many area residents. Now Olmsted County is increasing funding to a Rochester food bank to help ease worries about food insecurity.
The county is giving $90,000 to Chanel One. The main goal is making sure the shelves stay filled.
The money is coming from federal Covid response funding received by the county. Channel One leaders say the extra cash will be a big help.
According to its director of development and communications Jessica Sund
more people are using the food shelf as inflation makes it hard to keep up with other expenses.
"We're so grateful for the county for this assistance. It really is gonna make a huge impact but it is a short term impact," says Sund. "Channel One food shelf can spend up to $150,000 a month on purchasing items and food for the community so we're really hoping the community continues to step up and make those donations. Every dollar donated produces three and a half meals for our neighbors so we really continue to need their assistance."
Channel One is also receiving less food from government commodities and retail donations these days.
"We were really hoping that the county and even at a state level would step in and recognize this as a hunger crisis. We're so grateful that they did. It just really goes a long way to making sure that we have nutritious food for everyone especially with this increase in need, I'm just so grateful that they're recognizing it," Sund tells KIMT News 3.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to Channel One can click here