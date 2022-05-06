Olmsted County director of property records and leasing shares tips for absentee voting

KIMT NEWS 3.- County auditors are getting ready to receive absentee ballots for the primary election in Iowa and the first congressional district primary election in Minnesota.
Katie Smith with Olmsted County says voters should get their application quickly. This allows more time to get their ballot sent back to the county. Smith recommends people also drop their absentee ballot off at the Olmsted County Elections Office or government center information desk.
In Iowa, a voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor's office. They can also submit a written request for the ballot to be mailed to them. The request must include the voter's name, date of birth, current address, and political party affiliation.
Smith shares with predictions on absentee voting this year.
"We were already seeing kind of a natural inclined for absentee voting since it went from having to have an excuse to vote absentee to anyone can vote absentee in 2014 so we expect it to continue to trend upwards. We may not see the volumes of it that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic but it's still a popular option with some people."
Olmsted County is also offering curbside voting. Anyone who would like to vote in their car can head to the government center and have an election judge help them.