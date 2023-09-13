Olmsted County crime trends similar to BCA report

ROCHESTER, Minn.-On September 11th the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the 2022 crime report.
The BCA report showed an increase in the number of car thefts between 2021 and 2022, a trend that is the same for Olmsted County.
Olmsted County Sheriff Captain Tim Parkin says, "I would say, at least here in the county not speaking for the city, but we've seen thefts from motor vehicles, has probably continued to be one of more common calls, both theft of property from vehicles and theft of vehicles themselves."
Despite the uptick in car thefts, he says that the county has seen a decrease in catalytic converter thefts.
He says that there is an uptick in one type of call in Olmsted County has seen that isn’t on the BCA report.
He says, "We have seen an uptick in which is probably not as reported in the BCA crimes but like what we call person in crisis calls."
He says that these calls are for people experiencing a mental health or substance influence crisis. He also said, from speaking with the city, that the city has seen an increase in the number of gun thefts.