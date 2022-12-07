Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday night... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain due to temperatures close to freezing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&