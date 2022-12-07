 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheila Kiscaden

Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden.

Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.

Kiscaden was part of Governor Walz’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Health and Human Services, served as vice chair of AMC’s Health & Human Services Policy Committee, and is also serving as chair of the Minnesota Department of Health’s State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC). She joined the Governor's Housing Task Force in 2018 and took part in a White House panel about affordable housing. She continues to serve on the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and chairs the local Alliance for Housing.

Commissioner Kiscaden previously received an AMC Outstanding Service Award in 2020 for exhibiting exceptional leadership, participation, and service to Minnesota counties and AMC.

Tags

Recommended for you