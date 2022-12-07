Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden.
Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.
Kiscaden was part of Governor Walz’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Health and Human Services, served as vice chair of AMC’s Health & Human Services Policy Committee, and is also serving as chair of the Minnesota Department of Health’s State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC). She joined the Governor's Housing Task Force in 2018 and took part in a White House panel about affordable housing. She continues to serve on the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and chairs the local Alliance for Housing.
Commissioner Kiscaden previously received an AMC Outstanding Service Award in 2020 for exhibiting exceptional leadership, participation, and service to Minnesota counties and AMC.