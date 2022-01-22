Olmsted County collision injures two Saturday morning

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in Olmsted County, injuring both drivers.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near mile marker 209 on Highway 14. Stephanie Lynn Grover, 41 of Mantorville, was heading west and Stefanie Kay Thurnau, 38 of Owatonna, was driving east when they crashed. Highway 14 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Both Grover and Thurnau suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.
Rochester police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.