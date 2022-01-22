 Skip to main content
...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa This Afternoon and Tonight...

.A fast moving clipper system will bring several inches of light
snow to northern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight. Roads
will likely become snow covered and slick later this evening
into Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead for
potential snow covered roads and slick conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time
to reach your destination safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

Olmsted County collision injures two Saturday morning

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in Olmsted County, injuring both drivers. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near mile marker 209 on Highway 14.  Stephanie Lynn Grover, 41 of Mantorville, was heading west and Stefanie Kay Thurnau, 38 of Owatonna, was driving east when they crashed.  Highway 14 was snow and ice-covered at the time. 

Both Grover and Thurnau suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.  The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts. 

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident. 

