Olmsted County collision injures two people

Police lights

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision injures two Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street at around 3:30 pm.  Two vehicles were both heading north and crashed together near miler marker 74.

Two people in one vehicle were hurt.  Francis Alex Koshenina, 70 of Bertrum, and Karen Elizabeth, 71 of Burtrum, suffered non-life threatening injuries are were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment.  The driver of the other vehicle, Jason Paul Spaeth, 54 of Moorhead, was not hurt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

