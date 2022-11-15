Olmsted County celebrates four retiring Commissioners on Olmsted County Board

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday Olmsted County employees and residents came together to honor four county commissioners who will be retiring from service at the end of 2022.
The commissioners being honored are Ken Brown, Matt Flynn, Stephanie Podulke, and Jim Bier.
Jim Bier representing the fifth district has served on the county board since 2002. He says during his time on the board he has seen Olmsted County become more urban and less rural
“I’ve run six times. One time I was unopposed, but the other five times I got elected pretty well, and I really thank the people for having confidence in me, and letting me represent them, it was a privilege,” he says.
He is hopeful for the future of Olmsted County.
“I hope Olmsted County remains a great place to live, raise a family, have a job, and I’m confident that it will remain that way and I hope it does,” Bier adds.
As far as plans for retirement Bier says plenty of time will be spent at the lake cabin, gardening, and on the farm.
Four new Olmsted County Commissioners will join incumbents Gregg Wright, Mark Thein, and Sheila Kiscaden on board in 2023.