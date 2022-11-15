 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Light snowfall continues to fall over parts of the area, but has
shifted mostly into north central into eastern Iowa. Additional
accumulations of an inch or less are possible, including the
potential for scattered slick road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Olmsted County celebrates four retiring Commissioners on Olmsted County Board

  • 0

Today, Olmsted County and community members came together to honor four county commissioners.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday Olmsted County employees and residents came together to honor four county commissioners who will be retiring from service at the end of 2022. 

The commissioners being honored are Ken Brown, Matt Flynn,  Stephanie Podulke, and Jim Bier. 

Jim Bier representing the fifth district has served on the county board since 2002. He says  during his time on the board he has seen Olmsted County become more urban and less rural 

“I’ve run six times. One time I was unopposed, but the other five times I got elected pretty well, and I really thank the people for having confidence in me, and letting me represent them, it was a privilege,” he says. 

He is hopeful for the future of Olmsted County. 

“I hope Olmsted County remains a great place to live, raise a family,  have a job, and I’m confident that it will remain that way and I hope it does,” Bier adds.

As far as plans for retirement Bier says plenty of time will be spent at the lake cabin, gardening, and on the farm.  

Four new Olmsted County Commissioners will join incumbents Gregg Wright, Mark Thein, and Sheila Kiscaden on board in 2023.

Recommended for you