Olmsted County celebrates community members who became American citizens this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The county took part in a nationwide celebration called Welcoming Week.
The national tradition honors immigrants who become American citizens across the country.
On Friday afternoon, about 20 new citizens gathered at the Government Center to celebrate with Mayor Norton, Rochester City Council members, and other community members. Attendees got the opportunity to share their stories of how they became Americans.
One Somalian immigrant says he and his wife are grateful for the opportunities they now have in Rochester.
"It means a lot to me to celebrate in Rochester, Minnesota because the people, the culture, the education, and the jobs are a lot better than where I came from", said Mohamed Kassim.
This is the 3rd annual celebration in Rochester and the county says it saw the largest turnout today since starting the annual event in 2021.