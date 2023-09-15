 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower
Counties. In Wisconsin, Taylor, Clark and Buffalo Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Olmsted County celebrates community members who became American citizens this year

  • 0

This week is Welcoming Week, recognizing new American citizens. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us how Olmsted County is celebrating its newest citizens

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The county took part in a nationwide celebration called Welcoming Week.

The national tradition honors immigrants who become American citizens across the country.

On Friday afternoon, about 20 new citizens gathered at the Government Center to celebrate with Mayor Norton, Rochester City Council members, and other community members. Attendees got the opportunity to share their stories of how they became Americans.

One Somalian immigrant says he and his wife are grateful for the opportunities they now have in Rochester.

"It means a lot to me to celebrate in Rochester, Minnesota because the people, the culture, the education, and the jobs are a lot better than where I came from", said Mohamed Kassim.

This is the 3rd annual celebration in Rochester and the county says it saw the largest turnout today since starting the annual event in 2021.

 

Recommended for you