Olmsted County Board of Commissioners learn more about cannabis legislation

Olmsted County Board of Commissioners looks at marijuana law

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Marijuana has been legal for over a month now. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met at 10 AM today with cannabis legislation on the agenda.

During the meeting the Olmsted County Board heard from several departments such as administration, public health, and the sheriffs office.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson explained to the board how the state law conflicts with the fedeal laws regarding gun licensure and marijuana use. Housing director Dave Dunn told the board that any property owned by the county will follow the current guidelines, including marijuana smoking with tobacco smoking.

When Commissioner David Senjem asked about whether the board will be able to give their opinionson ordinances, deputy county administrator for Olmsted County Travis Gransee says, “Chairman Commissioner Senjem I think the board will have a lot of opportunity to interject. I mean what we plan to bring different ordinances and different recommendations at different times, I mean the idea today was to expose you, there's a lot for us to consider.”

The Olmsted County Board has not set another date for when they plan to look at marijuana legislation again.

 

