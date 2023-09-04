Olmsted County Board of Commissioners have marijuana legalization on the agenda

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Board of Commisioners is meeting September 5th with an informational session of marijuana legalization on their agenda.
Marijuana became legal August 1st in Minnesota, and the City of Rochester has since put a moratorium on recreational marijuana dispensaries until January 1st, 2025.
At the meeting, the board will hear from staff from Public Health, the Sheriff’s Office, the County Attorney’s office, Planning and Human Resources about how cannabis legalization will impact the county.
The meeting will not requie the Olmsted County Board to make any decision regarding policies for cannabis.