Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated
roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Eastern half to two-thirds of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potentially slick roadways and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you to allow for extra stopping
distance and reaction time.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
including multiple layers, warm hat, and warm gloves.

&&

Olmsted County Board of Commissioners could be up for election in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Census data suggests a wave of elections for Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A redistricting rule could place all seven Olmsted County Board of Commissioners on the ballet next fall. 

Olmsted County Planning Director Ben Griffith said a measure known as the 5% rule could trigger a wave of elections.

Griffith said the rule requires any county district that experiences 5% or more population growth to hold an election for its commissioner. 

2020 Census data shows that almost every district in Olmsted County experienced growth that met or exceeded 5%. 

Griffith said this could set up busy midterm season.

"Just real rough looking at ours because of the rate of growth we have had from 2010 to 2020, it looks like we could very possibly could have all seven, all seven districts are going to have an election," Griffith said. 

Commissioner Jim Bier's area of representation, district five, had the most growth among the seven counties, with a 23.4% population increase from 2010 to 2020. 

While district boundaries still need to be adjusted to current population numbers, Griffith said it is still possible that most commissioners will be up for election. 

"If you even out from what they are now, to what they would be based on what the number the total population divided by seven, it looks like all of them could possibly change more than five percent. I know by just crunching numbers like that I think the lowest one ended up being seven percent," Griffith said. 

For more information about 2020 Census data and upcoming redistricting information, click here: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/elections/redistricting

