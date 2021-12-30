Olmsted County Board of Commissioners could be up for election in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A redistricting rule could place all seven Olmsted County Board of Commissioners on the ballet next fall.
Olmsted County Planning Director Ben Griffith said a measure known as the 5% rule could trigger a wave of elections.
Griffith said the rule requires any county district that experiences 5% or more population growth to hold an election for its commissioner.
2020 Census data shows that almost every district in Olmsted County experienced growth that met or exceeded 5%.
Griffith said this could set up busy midterm season.
"Just real rough looking at ours because of the rate of growth we have had from 2010 to 2020, it looks like we could very possibly could have all seven, all seven districts are going to have an election," Griffith said.
Commissioner Jim Bier's area of representation, district five, had the most growth among the seven counties, with a 23.4% population increase from 2010 to 2020.
While district boundaries still need to be adjusted to current population numbers, Griffith said it is still possible that most commissioners will be up for election.
"If you even out from what they are now, to what they would be based on what the number the total population divided by seven, it looks like all of them could possibly change more than five percent. I know by just crunching numbers like that I think the lowest one ended up being seven percent," Griffith said.
For more information about 2020 Census data and upcoming redistricting information, click here: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/elections/redistricting