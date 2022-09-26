Olmsted County begins offering bivalent vaccine, no appointment clinics

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for a no appointment necessary COVID-19 bivalent vaccine clinic the Olmsted County Public Health Department has you covered.
On Monday the department hosted its first of two clinics at 2100 Campus Drive SE . The second is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30th from 8am-12pm.
Currently the CDC lists Olmsted County at medium risk for COVID-19.
Olmsted County says it received 1,200 doses of the bivalent vaccine which are being distributed during the next month. There's the option of ordering more if the need is there.
Disease prevention control nurse manager, Leah Espinda-Brindt, says since immunity can decrease the COVID virus can mutate it's important to stay up to date with your vaccines.
She explained, "What's really important is that we offer to the community the bivalent vaccine to offer better protection or to boost the protection to prevent illness, hospitalization or even death."
Public health nurse Jodi Johannessen says the department is offering the Pfizer bivalent dose to anyone 12 and older.
She added, "What's really important is that we offer to the community the bivalent vaccine to offer better protection or to boost the protection to prevent illness, hospitalization or even death."
The county says clinics are also being planned for those most at-risk of infections as well as population who aren't able to easily access doses.