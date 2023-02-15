Olmsted County awaiting extradition of former fugitive captured in Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is weighing in on the arrest of a fugitive wanted in Iowa and Minnesota.
Jesse Johnson, 38, was taken to the Worth County Jail on Friday after a high-speed chase and arrest by the Iowa State Patrol.
Following the pursuit, Johnson has been charged with eluding, theft, no drivers license, and several traffic violations.
However, back on December 14th deputies in Minnesota tried to take Johnson into custody in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Southeast Rochester.
He is wanted for 2nd degree assault with dangerous weapon and 3rd assault.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they're waiting for Johnson to be extradited from Iowa after the fugitive was taken into custody on Friday.
Capt. Tim Parkin says it's important to get Johnson back in the area to face these serious criminal charges.
Parkin said, "I feel that Mr. Johnson is a prolific offender and I feel the public is more safe when he's here and answering to the crimes that
are presented in front of him."
The sheriff's office says at this point there's no timeline for when Johnson will be back in Minnesota.